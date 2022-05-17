PM Pashinyan briefed on plans to open World Trade Center in Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Robin van Puyenbroeck, Executive Director of the World Trade Centers Association, Eduard Marutyan, Founder of RENSIN Urban Development Investment Company, and Levon Kasparov, Director of the company.

During the meeting, the project of establishing a World Trade Center in Yerevan was presented to the Prime Minister, which was also approved by the World Trade Organization. The benefits of the project, the conditions and opportunities for business were presented in detail.

Prime Minister Pashinyan noted that the Government is interested in the project, proposing to continue discussions with relevant agencies in the near future to evaluate the project implementation possibilities, to develop a “road map” of relevant actions

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu