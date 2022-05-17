Mkhitaryan destined to stay with Mourinho’s Roma￼

The recent injury to Henrikh Mkhitaryan has underlined his importance to Jose Mourinho’s Roma, who are working to renew his contract.

The 33-year-old Armenian forward has missed the last three consecutive league matches due to a hamstring injury, and it doesn’t seem to be a coincidence that the Giallorossi have only scored one goal in 270 minutes of action without him, leaving them to pick up only one point. Roma are hoping to recover Mkhitaryan in time for the Europa Conference League final against Feyenoord on May 25.

As detailed by Calciomercato.com, Roma are confident that they can tie down Mkhitaryan to a new contract; his current deal expires at the end of next month, so the two parties will sit down to discuss things after the Conference League final next week.

The former Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal man wants to stay, but he’s keen for a €4m annual contract plus a €2m signing bonus. The Giallorossi, on the other hand, would prefer to dilute that into a two-year deal.

