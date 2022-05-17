Greece: Nearly 9,000 temporary asylum permits were issued to Ukrainians in April 2022

In April 2022, 7,759 Ukrainians arrived in Greece, and more than 13,000 electronic applications to pre-register for temporary protection (asylum) were submitted, while almost 9,000 temporary protection permit cards were issued, according to data from the Ministry of Migration and Asylum.

Of the Ukrainians who arrived in April, 20.4 pct were minors, 26 pct were aged 18-34, and 53.6 pct over 35 years old. Of these, 25 pct arrived by air and the rest via the land borders. As of April 30, 13,147 electronic pre-registration applications for temporary protection for Ukrainians had been submitted, while 8,880 temporary protection cards had been issued.

A total of 917,281 migrants and refugees legally resided in Greece in April 2022, of whom 24 pct were EU citizens and expatriates, 70 pct were third-country nationals with a residence permit and 6 pct were refugees with active residence permits.

Orthodox Times