Archbishop of America: Thank you for your support to the Ecumenical Patriarchate

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America was present at the meeting of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis with US President Joe Biden at the White House and addressed a brief greeting.

In his address, Archbishop Elpidophoros noted that “here at the White House, we are celebrating the resurrection of the Greek Nation with its Prime Minister for the very first time. This special commemoration of the Bicentennial of the Greek Revolution (plus one), in the Year of the Centennial of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America as the premier Eparchy of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople, is an unforgettable honor to the Greek-American Community”.

The Archbishop of America also stressed that “it is a sign to the world of the steadfast commitment to Democracy and to freedom of both Nations, in a time of the rise of autocrats around the world, and particularly the struggle of the People of Ukraine to maintain national integrity against unjust aggression”.

Addressing the two political leaders, Archbishop Elpidophoros stressed that “together, you make us all optimistic for a better world and a brighter tomorrow. Greece, the wellspring of democratic values and of Western Civilization, and America, the world’s best hope of liberty and self-determination for all”.

Then he thanked K. Mitsotakis and J. Biden, “for your strong support of justice, and especially for the freedom of the purely spiritual mission of the Ecumenical Patriarchate”.

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

Orthodox Times