Roscommon boxer secures bronze at the World Championships

Two Irish fighters have secured medals at the Women’s World Boxing Championships today.

Castlerea middleweight Lisa O’Rourke secured her place in the semi-finals with a 5-0 victory over Armenian Ani Hovsepyan.

Dundalk’s Amy Broadhurst won by unanimous decision against Serbia’s Jelena Janicijevic in the quarter-final of the light welterweight division.

They are guaranteed at least a bronze medal but the pair could upgrade that in their semi-finals.

