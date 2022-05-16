New Turkish provocation in Hagia Sophia: Dozens of students recited the Quran

New Turkish provocation by the Erdogan government in Hagia Sophia: At a ceremony, 35 students of a religious school recited the Koran, in a world heritage monument. The 35 students, who have memorized the Quran, were dressed in white.

As reported by SKAI, Tayyip Erdogan said that “we will put the Hagia Sophia mosque in our passports”, demonstrating Ankara’s ideological obsession with Hagia Sophia, especially when there are impressive glass panes in Constantinople built during the Ottoman Empire…

It is noted that these shots come in the shadow of vandalism in this monument of world cultural heritage, with many people crowded once again inside the temple.

Orthodox Times