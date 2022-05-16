Armenian weightlifters to compete at European Championships in Albania

The Armenian men’s and women’s weightlifting teams will compete at the 2022 European Weightlifting Championships to be held in Tirana, Albania, from 28 May to 5 June.

The National Olympic Committee has unveiled the lineups of the teams.

Accordingly, the men’s team includes Rafik Harutyunyan (81 kg), Karen Margaryan (81 kg), Andranik Karapetyan (89 kg), Vardan Manukyan (89 kg); Ara Aghanyan (96 kg), Davit Hovhannisyan (96 kg), Samvel Gasparyan (102 kg), Arsen Martirosyan (109 kg), Varazdat Lalayan (+ 109kg) and Gor Minasyan (+ 109 kg). All athletes are from Armenia’s second largest city of Gyumri and the town of Etchmiadzin.

The women’s team is composed of Izabella Yailyan (55 kg); Tatev Hakobyan (76 kg) and Hripsime Khorshudyan (87 kg).

Panorama.AM