Armenia publicizes the six-point proposal presented to Azerbaijan

Armenia’s Ambassador-at-large Edmon Marukyan has publicized the six-point proposal of the Armenia for the normalization of the relations with Azerbaijan.

The first point says the Armenian side is responding to a letter dated February 21but handed over to the Armenian side on March 11, Marukyan said in an interview with Public TV.

In the 2nd point the Armenian side says that the Republic of Armenia has never had and does not have territorial claims to Azerbaijan. “As you remember, Azerbaijan says there that you should not have territorial claims to us. We say that listen, we haven’t had territorial claims to you. And from the very beginning, all leaderships of Armenia have always announced that we do not have a territorial claim. It says here that on December 8, 1991, by jointly signing with Azerbaijan the treaty on the establishment of the CIS, Armenia ratified that treaty on February 18, 1992. That is, at that time when we signed it, we mutually recognized each other’s territorial integrity and borders by joining that organization”, Marukyan said.

According to the 3rd point, the issues on guaranteeing the security of Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh, respecting their rights and freedoms, as well as determining the final status of Nagorno Karabakh are fundamental for the Armenian side.

Marukyan said that in the 4th point the Armenian side considers important the commitments enshrined in the 2020 November 9, 2021 January 11 and November 26 statements signed by the Armenian Prime Minister, the President of Russia and the Azerbaijani President. “And what are those commitments? The return of the prisoners of war, which has not been done till today, the opening of communications which Azerbaijan delays”, Marukyan said, adding that with this point the Armenian side makes it clear that it continues remaining committed to its obligations, but Azerbaijan does not.

The 5th point states that the Armenian side is ready to start negotiations for the settlement of the relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, for the establishment of inter-state relations based on the UN Charter, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and the Helsinki Final Act. “These are the basic principles that have existed from the beginning. In other words, the nations’ right to self-determination and other important rights and freedoms are enshrined here”, he said.

Edmon Marukyan added that with the 6th point the Armenian side states that Armenia applied to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs for the respective negotiations.

