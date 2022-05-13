Armenian trade show held in Burbank

Siranush Ghazanchyan

On May 4-10, 2022 Armenian business delegation visited Los Angeles, California. The visit, having the motto “America-Armenia Business Bridge”, was organized by the International Business Relations Support Council (IBRS) and Armenian American Business Council under the auspices of the Consulate General of the Republic of Armenia in Los Angeles and the Western Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church of North America, the Armenian Consulate General in Los Angeles reports.

In the scopes of the visit, Armenian business delegation visited the Consulate General of the Republic of Armenia in Los Angeles and had a meeting with the staff of the Consulate General. Mrs. Nelly Saroyan, Minister-Counselor of the Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles welcomed the guests and emphasized the importance of such visits, which are aimed at promoting the development of Armenian-American business relations and increasing the volume of imports of the Armenian goods to the US. Mrs. Saroyan also answered to Armenian-American economic relations related questions·

The Consulate General of Armenia together with the City of Glendale organized a meeting for Armenian business delegation with Glendale Business Community and the Economic Development Division of the City of Glendale. Mayor of the City of Glendale Ardy Kassakhian, California State Senator Anthony Portantino, Counselor of the Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles Varazdat Pahlavuni, Members of the City Council of Glendale Ara Najarian and Daniel Brotman delivered speeches during the meeting. The meeting was also attended by the representatives of Korean and Filipino Business Community of Glendale.

In the City of Burbank the Western Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church of North America hosted the opening ceremony of the “Armenian Trade Show”. The Primate of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Minister-CounselorNelly Saroyan Saroyan, Mayor Ardy Kassakhian, Head of the International Business Relations Support Council Mrs. M. Manukyan and the President of the Armenian American Business Council delivered welcoming speeches. Around three dozen Armenian producers presented their products and services at the Expo.

On May 9, a business conference under the theme “America-Armenia Business Bridge” took place at the the Western Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church. Counselor Varazdat Pahlavuni, Head of the International Business Relations Support Council Mrs. M.Manukyan, President of the Armenian American Business Council Mr. A.Ghazaryan, as well as prominent American-Armenian businessmen and representatives of Mexican-American business structures delivered speeches at the conference.

On May 11, Armenian business delegation had a meeting with Mrs. Maria Salinas, President & CEO of the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce and the executive staff of the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce. The meeting, having a format of working breakfast, took place at the Los Angeles city Club and was organized by the Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles. Mrs. Maria Mehranian, the Managing Partner of Cordoba Corporation and the Chairperson of Armenia Fund also supported and sponsored the organizational matters of the meeting. During the meeting the Counselor Pahlavuni, Maria Salinas, Maria Mehranian and the President of the Armenian American Business Council Mr. A.Ghazaryan delivered speeches. The speeches were followed by the presentation of a short video by “Enterprise Armenia” on the investment attractiveness of Armenia, after which members of Armenian business delegation presented their products which are to be distributed in the American market and exchanged ideas.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu