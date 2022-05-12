Parents of fallen soldiers insist on prosecution of Pashinyan

The parents of Armenian soldiers killed in the 2020 war in Artsakh, who demand criminal charges against Nikol Pashinyan, were summoned to the Investigative Committee of Armenia for questioning on Thursday.

The parents of 15 fallen soldiers were expected to be questioned.

They claim that Pashinyan publicly admitted deliberately sacrificing thousands in his remarks in the parliament on April 13, when he said the war “could have been averted, as a result of which we would have had the same situation, but of course without the casualties.” They submitted a “crime report” to the Prosecutor General’s Office on April 18.

Ara Rostomyan, the father of fallen soldier Hakob Rostomyan, says the parents have been recognized as legal successors of their killed sons “based on the errors made by a group of senior officials”.

“I claimed that “a group of officials” is an abstract statement, saying the official holding the highest post in Armenia is Nikol Pashinyan, who made a confession in the National Assembly on April 13, thus he is the only culprit,” he told reporters.

Rostomyan said all parents insisted on their demand to prosecute Pashinyan and arrest him while the probe continues.

Vahan Hovhannisyan represents the interests of the parents in the case.

Panorama.AM