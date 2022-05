Azerbaijan holding another folklore festival in occupied Armenian Shushi city of Artsakh

The Azerbaijani authorities have organized another folklore festival in the Azerbaijani-occupied Armenian city of Shushi in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

“On May 12, the 5th Kharibulbul International Folklore Festival has started in Shusha [(Shushi)], the capital of culture of Azerbaijan,” APA reports.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva are attending the opening of this festival.

