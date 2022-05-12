Armenian Open Returns to Tallwood Country Club on June 11

HEBRON, Conn. — The Armenian Open golf scramble will once again return to Tallwood Country Club in Hebron on Saturday, June 11. Once home to the original Armenian golf tournament in the region, the three Armenian Churches of St. George in Hartford, St. Mark in Springfield and Holy Resurrection in New Britain have again combined their efforts to continue the tradition. The event grows year over year, and last year saw its highest golfer attendance to date.

The format is a four-player scramble and will feature 18 holes of golf, lunch and dinner, raffle prizes, a $25,000 hole-in-one prize, and various contests with cash prizes. Registration begins at 10:45 a.m. and there will be a Putting Contest at 12 p.m. Golf begins at 1 p.m. After play is complete, awards and raffle winners will be announced at a dinner hosted on the course grounds.

To register to golf, visit the Armenian Open website at www.armenianopen.com. Those who would like to become an event sponsor can also make a contribution through the website.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator