SAUDI MINISTER OF STATE FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS MEETS ECUMENICAL PATRIARCH IN RIYADH

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir received the Ecumenical Patriarch, Bartholomew I of Constantinople, in Riyadh on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Al-Jubeir and the patriarch reviewed the Kingdom’s efforts to promote permanent and comprehensive peace, a culture of tolerance, and dialogue between followers of different religions and cultures.

They also discussed the Kingdom’s rejection of terrorism, violence and extremism.Bartholomew I is in Riyadh to attend the Forum on Common Values Among Religious Followers, which is being hosted by the Muslim World League.

arabnews.com

https://panorthodoxsynod.blogspot.com/2022/05/saudi-minister-of-state-for-foreign.html?fbclid=IwAR1LPcqyfd4i-7SPdEqtmpbDaFozQacZY1OL0eq5Espxt7fQNV49OdBuTSs