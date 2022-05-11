Maléna a special guest at Eurovision 2022, Armenia presented as host country of Junior Song Contest

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Maléna – the winner of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2021 – was a special guest at the first Semi-Final of Eurovision 2022.

Maléna secured a sensational win in Paris at the 2021 Contest last December with her whirlwind of a song Qami Qami.

Yerevan will host the Contest for the second time, having previously done so in 2011 following Vladimir Arzumanyan’s win the previous year.

Armenia is one of the most successful countries in the history of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest, having entered on 14 occasions and never finishing lower than 9th.

