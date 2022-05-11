Iran, Armenia stress broadening of cooperation

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the need to enhance their cooperation in various fields, especially in the field of water and the environment.

Referring to the challenges of the common border in Aras River, the Armenian Minister of Environment stated that in last two months, various activities have been carried out in this area and reports have been presented through diplomatic means and Armenia is fully prepared to resolve the issues in this regard.

Pointing to the special importance of water quality, he suggested reviving the joint sampling working group for water, adding that the results of sampling should be exchanged to achieve a single standard.

The two sides agreed on the challenges of surface water pollution by forming a joint task force to initiate executive actions to prepare roadmaps, details, and timings for resolving the problem of pollution discharge on the common border in Aras River.

Earlier today, Mehrabian and Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan held talks on important issues playing key role in developing mutual relations.

The two sides declared that the aim of holding 17th joint economic cooperation commission is to expand ties between the two countries really and effectively, underscoring their seriousness in implementing agreements achieved so far.

Facilitation of transit, transportation, exchanges and trade between Armenia and Iran are among issues raised in the meeting. They also discussed expansion of cooperation in energy sector in the presence of deputy ministers of both sides, and they reached proper decisions in this respect.

Moreover, minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Republic of Armenia and his deputy for energy affairs are scheduled to visit Iran in a bid to follow up energy cooperation with the Islamic Republic.

