Armenia makes it to the Grand Final of Eurovision Song Contest 2022

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia made it to the Grand Final of Eurovision Song Contest 2022 to be held on Saturday, May 14.

A total of 17 countries participated in the first Semi-Final. Switzerland, Iceland, Lithuania, Portugal, Norway, Greece, Ukraine, Moldova and the Netherlands also qualified for the final.

The second Semi-Final will be held on Thursday, May 12.

