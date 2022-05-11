Armenia, Iran keen to expand bilateral cooperation

The 17th sitting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission of the Republic of Armenia and the Islamic Republic of Iran was held in Yerevan under the co-chairmanship of Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan and the Minister of Energy of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Akbar Mehrabian.

A memorandum of understanding was signed as a result of the sitting.

“Bilateral relations with friendly Iran built on mutual respect and trust are of great importance for the Republic of Armenia, as Iran is not only a neighboring country, but also an important trade partner, a reliable and trustworthy partner for us. We must make joint efforts to fully realize the great potential of the relations between the two countries. It is obvious that the expansion of bilateral cooperation will have a positive impact on the friendly peoples of Armenia and Iran,” Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan said in his opening remarks.

He stressed that the governments of the two countries show the necessary political will and consistency to develop interstate relations in various spheres.

“Given Iran’s interest in integration with the Eurasian Economic Union, Armenia is constantly making efforts to promote this process, as well as to become a gateway for friendly Iran to the EAEU market. We reaffirm our readiness to ensure active cooperation with Iran in this direction.,” the Deputy PM added.

Referring to the bilateral cooperation, he highlighted the mutual agreements in the field of energy and transport, in particular, the extension of the gas-for-electricity contract, the implementation of the North-South quadrilateral energy link and the Persian Gulf-Black Sea international transport corridor. He noted that in the context of development of regional transport communications, establishment of the railway connection of the Republic of Armenia with the Islamic Republic of Iran is among the most important issues on the agenda.

Mher Grigoryan emphasized the fact that as a result of the work of expert groups, further guidelines for cooperation between the two countries in a number of areas have been developed. He stressed the bilateral willingness to develop cooperation in the fields of trade, industry, healthcare, education, culture, tourism, agriculture and high technologies.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu