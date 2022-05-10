The Ecumenical Patriarch in Saudi Arabia

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew departed today, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, for Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, in response to the kind invitation of the organizers of the “Meeting for the Promotion of Common Values between Religions” to address the opening of the international conference.

The Ecumenical Patriarch, who is expected to return to Constantinople on Thursday afternoon, is accompanied by Elder Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon, Tertiary Patriarchal Deacon Kallinikos, and Archon Grand Hartophylax Panteleimon Vigas.

Metropolitan Apostolos of Derkoi was appointed Commissioner of the Patriarch.

Orthodox Times