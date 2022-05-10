Professor Richard Hovannisian speaks on Armenian Iranian history

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – UCLA Professor Emeritus Richard Hovannisian spoke to a full house at Aramian Auditorium at Sts. Vartanantz Church on Saturday. The event was organized by the Providence Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) “Kristapor” Gomideh and the Armenian National Committee (ANC) of RI. Hovannisian presented a slideshow beginning with the volumes of books he has written throughout his illustrious career and focused on his latest book Armenian Communities of Persia/Iran – History, Trade, Culture.

The entire presentation, which begins at the five-minute mark, is available on the Providence ARF Facebook page.

Prior to his talk, Hovannisian was taken on a tour around the city of Providence which included the RI State House, Brown University, historic Federal Hill and the Armenian Martyrs’ Memorial Monument at North Burial Ground. A small group of admirers accompanied him for dinner at Botega on Smith, an Armenian-owned market and deli located in the heart of Smith Hill where many Armenian Genocide survivors first settled.

Providence ARF member Michael Varadian introduces guest speaker Prof. Richard Hovannisian.

Providence ARF member Michael Varadian introduced the professor, who has now spoken to the community five times in the past two decades. “It’s, for me, a blessing to be able to return to Providence,” Hovannisian said, referring to the last time he was in the city four years ago. “With all the unhappiness that I’ve experienced for our people in the last few years, partly I’m thankful that I was able to find the time and determination to write a book I didn’t think I would ever write or at least edit,” he continued while explaining that he had no doubt this book about the Armenians of Iran would likely be his last.

Prof. Hovannisian dedicates his presentation to his beloved late wife, Dr. Vartiter Hovannisian.

As expected, Professor Hovannisian captivated the audience with his amazing ability to cover so much information with a personal touch. He dedicated his presentation to his late wife Dr. Vartiter Hovannisian. “Vartiter was a beloved physician, but even more so for my life, we were partners for more than 65 years of research together, and whatever I’ve done and the books that I’ve written, her mark is there very strongly,” he recalled. Together, they raised a family and researched Armenian history around the world.

The evening’s topic covered thousands of years of Armenian Iranian history, focusing primarily on the period of the 1600’s to present day.

When the professor concluded, the audience rose to a standing ovation.

All of the available books sold out, and orders were taken for others. Anyone who would like to order a copy of Armenian Communities of Persia/Iran – History, Trade, Culture may contact the Providence ARF at kristapor.gomideh@gmail.com. Checks ($30 per book) should be made payable to the Providence ARF.

Prof. Hovannisian discusses his latest book for a rapt audience.

