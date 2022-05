Magnitude 3.7 earthquake hits Georgian-Azerbaijani border, felt in Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Magnitude 3.7 earthquake hit 57 km southwest of the city of Lagodekhi on Georgian-Azerbaijani border at 01:41 local time (21:41 GMT), the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.

The quake measured 5 at the epicenter and was centered at the depth of 14 km.

It was felt in the city of Noyemberyan, the villages of Koti, Barekamavan and Koghb in Armenia’s Tavush region.

