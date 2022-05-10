Armenian Memorial Church hosting annual fair

WATERTOWN, Mass.—After a two year hiatus, the Armenian Memorial Church will be holding its annual fair on Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21 (rain or shine). On Friday evening, the church will be serving its delicious kebab dinners and selling exquisite desserts from 5 to 8 pm. The entire fair will be open on Saturday, May 21 from 11 am to 7 pm. Visitors will have two days to enjoy Armenian beef, chicken and losh (ground meat) kebab dinners complete with rice pilaf, salad and pita bread. The selection will also include Armenian meatless meals. Visitors may enjoy eating at tables under the tent or may purchase take out orders if they prefer.

There will be a table full of Armenian delicacies and gourmet specialties.

The women parishioners are known for their fine cooking and have been busy preparing a variety of Armenian favorites: paklava, kadayif, choreg, kufte, eetch, cheese boreg and other baked goods.

The entire congregation participates in this fundraiser, which is the largest of the year.

The church sets aside ten percent of its proceeds for charity. This year’s funds will be donated to Miaseen, a non-profit organization that supports family and community stability in Armenia.

Armenian Memorial Church is located at 32 Bigelow Avenue in Watertown, just off Coolidge Square.

The fair is open to the public. The church is wheelchair accessible.

Armenian Weekly