The Ecumenical Patriarchate recognized the Macedonian Church as the Ohrid Archbishopric

The Macedonian Orthodox Church was surprisingly recognized by the Ecumenical Patriarchate as the Ohrid Archbishopric.

A statement from Istanbul today said that the term “Macedonia” and all its other derivatives were excluded, and that church was recognized only by the name “Ohrid”.

After today’s meeting, the Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate announced that it accepts in Eucharistic communion the Macedonian Church “the hierarchy, the clergy and the people of this Church under the omophorion of Archbishop Stefan” and thus “the Mother Church heals the wound of schism and wine “On the wound of the Orthodox brothers there.”

The Church of Serbia must settle administrative issues with the Church in the Republic of Northern Macedonia, the Ecumenical Patriarchate said in a statement.

This is a knife in the back of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church, for which the Ohrid Archbishopric is part of the historical and spiritual space, as well as the oldest Bulgarian church institution, theologians commented.

This decision does not mean a tomos of autocephaly, which officially regulates the international name and status of our church, but is an expression of paternal love and care on the part of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and is a message that we are no longer at odds with the Orthodox Church and our clergy can serve with clergy from other local churches, Skopje media reported.

The decision of the Ecumenical Patriarchate comes days after Serbian Bishop Photius announced that talks are under way in Nis between the Serbian Orthodox Church (SOC) and the Macedonian Orthodox Church (MOC), in which Serbian Patriarch Porphyry personally participated.

Bishop Photius then commented that it was possible this month for the MOC to return to canonical unity with the SOC for the first time since the 1967 schism.

.Source

https://darik.news/en/the-ecumenical-patriarchate-recognized-the-macedonian-church-as-the-ohrid-archbishopric.html?fbclid=IwAR2x3LDaGic_4Iuaftga2oVHqBdkQ8KzNbzdGf5oD9gstKErR8a5xKhHCRA