Sunday of the Myrrhbearers at the Holy Monastery of Zoodochos Pigi at Baloukli

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew presided yesterday, Sunday of the Holy Myrrh-bearers, May 8, 2022, at the Patriarchal and Synodical Divine Liturgy, which was performed, according to custom, in the Catholicos of the Holy Patriarchal and Stavropegic Monastery of Baloukli.

Their Eminences also were in attendance and participated in the Divine Liturgy; Geron Metropolitan Dimitrios of the Princes’ Island, Metropolitan Nektarios of Anthidonos, Commissioner of the Holy Sepulcher in Constantinople, Metropolitan Serafim of Sebasteias, Metropolitan Irineos of Myriophytou and Peristaseos, Metropolitan Chrysostomos of Myra, Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain, Metropolitan Nikandros of Irinoupolis, Metropolitan Polycarpos of Italy, Metropolitan Amphilochios of Adrianople and Metropolitan Gerasimos of Petra and Herronissos.

The divine word was preached by Synodical Metropolitan Kyrillos of Krini.

In attendance also was Geron Metropolitan Apostolos of Derkoi, Fathers from Mount Athos, other clergy, monks, Archons of the Great Church of Christ, students of the Athoniada School of Mount Athos and the Patriarchal School of Zion of the Patriarchate of Jerusalem, and many believers from Constantinople and pilgrims from abroad.

Immediately afterwards, Patriarch Bartholomew performed a Trisagion on the Tomb of his ever remembered predecessor, Patriarch Dimitrios, mentioning all the Patriarchs, Hierarchs, and Holy Benefactors of the Patriarchate who rest in the courtyard of the Monastery of Baloukli.

His All-Holiness then proceeded to the adjacent Cemetery of the Monastery where he performed a Trisagion for the rest of the souls, “of our fathers and brothers, whose names the Lord knows”.

After the completion of the Holy Trisagion prayers for those reposed in the Lord, in the courtyard of the Monastery, the Patriarch met and blessed a group of pilgrims from the Holy Metropolis of Petra and Herronissos, as well as groups of teachers and students from schools in Greece.

Photos: Nikos Papachristou/ Ecumenical Patriarchate

Orthodox Times