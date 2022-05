Robert Kocharyan: Let’s live for new victories

Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan extended congratulations on May 9, Victory Day, marking the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

May 9 also marks the 1992 liberation of Shushi and the formation of the Artsakh Defense Army.

“Let’s glorify our past victories, let’s live for new victories. Happy May 9!” Kocharyan said in a Facebook post.

Panorama.AM