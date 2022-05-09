Iran-Armenia Joint Economic Committee meeting slated for May 10

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Deputy Iranian Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari said on Monday that the 17th Joint Ira-Armenia Economic Committee meeting of the two countries will be held on May 10-11, 2022 in Yerevan.

Safari said on Monday that Iranian Energy Minister Ali-Akbar Mehrabian and Armenian Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources will co-chair Iran-Armenia Joint Economic Committee meeting.

According to IRNA, the 16th Iran-Armenia Joint Economic Committee meeting was held in Tehran during June 30-July 2, 2019.

Iran and Armenia have been taking serious measures to boost their economic ties in line with the two countries’ positive political relations.

Iran and Armenia, which have been in friendly relations for decades, began a new chapter in bilateral relations in 2018, as the two countries are taking steps in the direction of a strategic relationship. Iran was named as Armenia’s 6th most important trading partner in 2017, but in 2018 Iran was promoted to Yerevan’s fifth most important trading partner.

The 15th Joint Economic Committee meeting between Iran and Armenia was held in the Armenian capital city of Yerevan in February 2018.

6125**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

IRNA