Australian city of Ryde raises the flag of Artsakh

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Today, the City of Ryde Council in Australia raised the flag of the Republic of Artsakh, in support of the Armenian nation and in confirmation of solidarity with Stepanakert, reports the ARmenian National Committee of Australia.

Late last month the City of Ryde Council in Sydney Australia unanimously adopted a Mayoral motion solidifying support for the indigenous Armenian people of the Republic of Artsakh.

The motion, moved by Mayor Jordan Lane with the support of Armenian-Australian Councillor Sarkis Yedelian, resolved to raise the Republic of Artsakh flag in a Council ceremony at Putney’s Kissing Point Park in solidarity with the City of Ryde’s friendship city Stepanakert.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu