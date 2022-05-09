Armenian PM to pay a two-day visit to the Netherlands

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will receive Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Wednesday, 11 May for a meeting, the Government of the Netherlands informs.

Discussions will include the bilateral relationship between the Netherlands and Armenia, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the war in Ukraine and Armenia’s progress in the field of democracy and human rights.

An extended meeting with the participation of the delegations of the two countries will be attended by Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Liesje Schreinemacher, Armenian Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Vahram Dumanyan, Minister of Territorial Administration Gnel Sanosyan and Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan.

Prime Minister Pashinyan will be in the Netherlands on 10 and 11 May. In addition to meeting Prime Minister Rutte, he will hold talks with members of the Senate and House of Representatives as well as representatives of the business community and will give a lecture at Clingendael – the Netherlands Institute of International Relations.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu