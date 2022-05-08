Analysts exclude change of Armenia’s political course in case of coup

Armenia follows integration processes with Russia; and in case of revolution, new authorities will have to follow the same policy. However, the likelihood of a change of power in the country is minimal, since the Armenian opposition is fragmented and has no alternatives to the figure of the Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan, analysts have noted.

The “Caucasian Knot” has reported that since April 25, the Armenian opposition has been holding protests demanding Pashinyan’s resignation after he had agreed to “lower the bar” on the Karabakh issue. He also stated that he could have avoided casualties in the 2020 autumn war if he had surrendered territories.

The probability of change of power in Armenia is almost zero, but if the opposition still manages to come to power, it will have no fundamental differences with the approach of the Pashinyan team to Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, Akop Badalyan, an observer, believes.

“The West is even more involved in Southern Caucasus’ processes … It has also become difficult for the pro-Russian Pashinyan, who is trying to benefit from the West-Russia contradictions,” Saro Saroyan, a political analyst, has pointed out.

Russia and Azerbaijan are putting pressure on Armenia; and the pro-Russian opposition will not be able to go against Russia and Vladimir Putin, Armen Vardanyan, a political analyst, has noted.

He has added that Armenia doesn’t refuse to sign a peace treaty, but puts forward some counter conditions and protracts the process until the special operation in Ukraine is over.

