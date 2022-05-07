‘We are losing our country’: Women hold march in Yerevan

A women’s march started from Yerevan’s central France Square on Saturday afternoon.

Many of the women participating in the march of the Liberation Movement brought their children with them.

Marianna Ghazaryan, the spouse of former Armenian Ambassador to Poland Edgar Ghazaryan, is confident that the opposition campaign in support of Artsakh and demanding Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation as Armenian prime minister will yield results.

“We want to restore our dignity and have a vision for our children’s future, so we have stood up to fight and will go to the end,” she said, urging all to join the protest movement.

“The future of Armenia and Artsakh is at stake now. We are losing our country, thus all should put aside their political differences and join the struggle,” the woman said.

Anzhela Elibegova, an expert on the South Caucasus geopolitics, says it’s important for the women taking part in the march to show their value system.

She denounced the offensive gesture of the Armenian parliament speaker’s mother at opposition protesters in Yerevan on Friday.

“You realize that we don’t show the middle finger from balconies, we don’t spit on people, don’t you? On the contrary, we are trying to instill in our children a caring attitude towards the homeland, love and the right values, including respect for parents of fallen soldiers, war veterans, state symbols… Armenian women have to educate generations with the right system of values, so that we can get rid of a number of vicious phenomena, which, unfortunately, are widespread in our society,” she said.

The march was escorted by female police officers.

Panorama.AM