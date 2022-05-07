Several tourist destinations in Armenia’s Syunik threatened, guide says

Syunik Province is one of the popular travel destinations in Armenia with its forests, mountains, historical and cultural monuments and, naturally, healing springs. Most of the specially protected nature areas of Armenia are located in the region. However, the formerly active tourist destinations of the region are no longer used, David Hakobyan, co-founder of the Guides from the South NGO, told Panorama.am in an interview. For example, in Kapan, he says, a number of destinations can no longer be used by outbound tour operators.

“After the signing of the capitulation, the situation has changed. Recently, one of our colleagues and a tourist could not return from Meghri to Kapan via Tsav, because the Russian border service prohibited it, arguing that a special permit – a pass – was needed. The tourist was from the United States. As a result, to avoid delays, they returned via Kajaran. But there are no such obstacles for domestic tourism,” Hakobyan said.

He claims that after the 2020 war some tourist spots are threatened, in particular, the reserve “Sosu Purak” (Pine Grove), which is now a border area.

“At the 21-kilometer section of the Goris-Kapan road now under the control of the enemy, there is also a tourist destination, such as the area from the village of Bardzravan to Noravank, which is currently impossible to travel to pending the construction of a new road,” the guide added.

David Hakobyan strongly believes that economic entities engaged in tourism in Syunik need state support, adding a special policy should be elaborated and implemented. Meanwhile, Hakobyan does not pin his hopes on the current government.

“What are they going to do? After calling the territories ceded to the enemy Azerbaijani, of course, they will do nothing. Perhaps the next authorities will pursue a more national and competent state policy. It’s not only about tourism, it is more a matter of national security. The areas were of vital importance for our country and ensured its security apart from having key roads. The local authorities can do little if there is no common state policy in Armenia,” he said.

Before the war, the tourism sector in the region had already been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. Although, David Hakobyan claims the pandemic led to a growth of domestic tourism.

“Several hundred thousand Armenians, who were deprived of the opportunity to travel abroad, spent their holidays inside the country, including in Syunik. In Kapan and Meghri, camping clubs made several times more tours than before. After the war, however, the flow of visitors to Syunik decreased to a certain extent, but not because of reduced interest, but due to security issues,” he noted

“Travel agencies now organize tours mainly in areas up to Tatev. The flow of tourists, who used to come Armen 3-4 years ago, is now preserved in the trips up to Tatev. Not in full, but they do come,” Hakobyan said, expressing the hope that one day Syunik’s tourism opportunities will be used in full again.

Photos shared by David Hakobyan

Sosu Purak in Nerkin Hand village of Syunik Province, Armenia

Tsak Kar Lake, a natural monument in Syunik Province, Armenia

Chakaten village in Syunik Province, Armenia

