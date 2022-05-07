California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation Announces New Members Assemblymembers Dahle, Fong, Santiago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation announced its new members Assemblymember Megan Dahle, Assemblymember Mike Fong, and Assemblymember Miguel Santiago.

The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation includes Senate Minority Leader Scott Wilk, Senator Bob Archuleta, Senator Andreas Borgeas, Senator Brian Dahle, Senator María Elena Durazo, Senator Bob Hertzberg, Senator Anthony Portantino, Assembly Speaker pro Tempore Kevin Mullin, Assemblymember Lisa Calderon, Assemblymember Megan Dahle, Assemblymember Mike Fong, Assemblymember Vince Fong, Assemblymember Laura Friedman, Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel, Assemblymember Mike Gipson, Assemblymember Chris Holden, Assemblymember Tom Lackey, Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian, Assemblymember Luz Rivas, Assemblymember Blanca Rubio, Assemblymember Miguel Santiago, and Assemblymember Suzette Valladares.

Assemblymember Dahle (R-Bieber) declared: “I am proud to be a member of the Armenian Legislative Caucus and support the Armenian American community across California. I look forward to the many opportunities we will have to work together.”

Assemblymember Fong (D-Alhambra) said: “I am honored to be a member of the Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation. My district includes parts of Montebello, a city with a significant Armenian population that is home to the Montebello Genocide Memorial. Armenian Americans and their rich cultural history are an important part of California. It is so important that we remember the atrocities they have faced so that we can be inspired by their resilience and build upon it.”

Assemblymember Santiago (D-Los Angeles) proclaimed: “I am proud to be a new member of the CA Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation and I unequivocally stand with them in recognition of the atrocities of the Armenian genocide. That is why I am proud to support their program to increase the Armenian American community’s voice in our government and across our state. Furthermore, programs including their visual arts competition will help raise awareness of the genocide as we fight to ensure it never happens again.”

The California Armenian Legislative Caucus serves as a forum for members from the California Senate and Assembly to identify key issues affecting Armenian Americans and develop and empower the Armenian American community throughout California. The Caucus encourages advocacy and participation in cultural, educational, governmental, and community efforts in California. Through advocacy, the Caucus strives to ensure that California Armenian American’s voices are heard and given a platform.

