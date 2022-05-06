‘We won’t put up with the idea of friendship with the Turks’: Yerevan protesters call for unity

Groups of protesters began marching along four key streets from France Square in central Yerevan at 12pm.

“Today, as it was announced, we must show our strength, steadfastness and vigor, which no column can resists,” ARF member Gegham Manukyan said at the beginning of the march.

Demonstrators then began the march, chanting “Unity!” and “Armenia without Nikol!”.

“This is not a struggle for power, but for the existence of the two Armenian states, our future and the security of our borders. We have not and will not put up with the idea of friendship with the Turks, so we have all stood up and call on our compatriots to join us,” said a protester.

Panorama.AM