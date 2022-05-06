Mkhitaryan to miss at least two weeks of action

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Henrikh Mkhitaryan will miss at least two weeks of action following an injury suffered in Roma’s European draw with Leicester City.

The 33-year-old Armenian forward came off in the 57th minute of last night’s Europa Conference League clash after suffering a suspected muscle injury, being replaced with Jordan Veretout. Jose Mourinho and the club were concerned, not wanting their fight for silverware disrupted by unexpected injuries.

As reported by Calciomercato.com, Mkhitaryan suffered a pulled muscle in his left leg, forcing him to miss around 15-20 days of action. This means that he will not be viable for either the upcoming game against Bologna nor the return leg against Leicester City.

The Giallorossi hope to have him back for the final couple of league matches and possibly the Conference League final, scheduled for May 25. Losing him for the remainder of the season would be a frustrating blow for Mourinho in Roma’s fight for European glory.

