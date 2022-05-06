Mississippi becomes the 50th US state to recognize the Armenian Genocide

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Mississippi became the 50th US state to recognize the Armenian Genocide, with Governor Tate Reeve’s proclamation marking April as Genocide Awareness and Prevention Month”

“I’ve proclaimed April as Genocide Awareness and Prevention Month,” Governor Reeve said in a Twitter post.

“The systematic destruction of lives has spanned areas and cultures from Armenia to Darfur, the Holodomor to the Holocaust,” he added.

“Genocide has no place in society, and we must do everything we can to prevent it,” the Governor said.

I’ve proclaimed April as Genocide Awareness and Prevention Month.



The systematic destruction of lives has spanned areas and cultures from Armenia to Darfur, the Holodomor to the Holocaust.



Genocide has no place in society, and we must do everything we can to prevent it. pic.twitter.com/gPia8yYDeD — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) March 15, 2022

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu