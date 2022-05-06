International Armenian Literary Alliance 2022 Young Armenian Poets Awards Deadline Fast Approaching

The International Armenian Literary Alliance announced the second annual Young Armenian Poets Awards, a contest for emerging Armenian writers between the ages of 14 and 18.

The IALA encourages submissions from any young writer who identifies as Armenian, no matter gender identity and expression, sexual orientation, disability, creed, national origin, socio-economic class, educational background, personal style/appearance, citizenship and immigration status or political affiliation.

Submissions will be read by IALA board members and judges, Gregory Djanikian, Armine Iknadossian, and Raffi Wartanian. Awards will be granted for the top three poems, which will be published in the online cultural arts magazine h-pem. Deadline for submission is May 31 at 8:59 p.m. PST.

“Literature is a vital element of a people and a culture⎯we are our stories,” said founder Olivia Katrandjian. “As writers, we must support each other if we want to thrive not only as individuals, but as a literary community. As a people, Armenians must support our writers if we want the world to listen to our stories. IALA will provide a platform through which young Armenian writers can be heard.”

“We’re hoping to honor the next generation of Armenian poets with an opportunity to be read and a platform to be recognized for their work,” said contest director Alan Semerdjian.

The International Armenian Literary Alliance is a nonprofit organization launched in 2021 that supports and celebrates writers by fostering the development and distribution of Armenian literature in the English language. A network of Armenian writers and their champions, IALA gives Armenian writers a voice in the literary world through creative, professional, and scholarly advocacy.

For more information, please visit IALA’s website or contact Alan Semerdjian at ialayoungpoetsawards@gmail.com.

Asbarez