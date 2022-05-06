Georgian, Armenian state revenue agencies discuss information exchange for crime prevention

Results achieved as part of a programme for information-sharing for organised crime prevention and identification of high-risk shipments were discussed in a meeting between officials of Georgia’s Revenue Service and the State Revenue Committee of Armenia, the Georgian agency said on Friday.

The Revenue Service hosted a delegation of the Armenian body to review their cooperation within a joint project of the World Customs Organisation and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

The sides discussed achievements within the UNODC-WCO Container Control Programme, which aims to facilitate exchange of information related to joint operations in the detection and prevention of organised crime.

It also involves cooperation over elimination of drug trafficking and other illicit activities, as well as identifying high-risk shipments, promoting legitimate trade and strengthening international cooperation.

In the meeting, future plans of the state bodies of both countries were also discussed.

https://agenda.ge/en/news/2022/1622