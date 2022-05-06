Expert: There is hidden agenda for Armenian-Turkish normalization with certain preconditions

Varuzhan Geghamyan, an expert on the Middle East and South Caucasus, has commented on the statement following the third meeting of the Armenian and Turkish special envoys for normalizing relations between the two countries.

Ruben Rubinyan and Serdar Kılıç held a third round of talks in Vienna on Tuesday, agreeing to move forward with efforts to normalize relations “without conditions”.

“The third meeting between the Armenian and Turkish envoys ended with the same statement on commitment to continue the process of normalization without preconditions,” Geghamyan tweeted on Friday.

“We see a hidden agenda with certain preconditions, otherwise an exchange of notes on establishment of diplomatic relations would be in place,” he said.

