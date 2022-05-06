Armenian car hit by Azerbaijan truck in Martakert, rolls down the gorge

Siranush Ghazanchyan

On May 5, at about 13:30 a truck of the Azerbaijani motorcade hit an Armenian car on the opposite lane of the road, As a result, the car rolled down the gorge on the Drmbon- Martakert section of the highway.

Police officers arrived at the scene immediately after the incident. The driver and the two passengers were not seriously injured and their lives are not in danger.

The Artsakh Police say they are taking measures to reveal the circumstances of the case, the causes of the accident and the possibility of preventing it, to find out whether the collision was intentional or negligent.

Artsakh’s State Minister Artak Beglaryan called the incident a “deliberate crime by an Azerbaijani truck against an Artsakh civilian car.

The victims of this crime were TUMO Center employees in their mission of collecting more rural children for better education.

