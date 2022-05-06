Armenia to host Sons of Apollo, Rick Wakeman, Serj Tankian for STARMU VI festival

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia will host the world-famous Sons of Apollo group, Rick Wakeman, Serj Tankian, Tigran Hamasyan, Andrey Makarevich for Staarmus VI festival to be held in Armenia September 5-10, co-founder of STARMUS festival, astrophysicist Garik Israelyan told a press conference today.

The names of other participants will be announced latter.

“The event will provide an opportunity to promote the development of science and art in Armenia, to create a strong scientific community, combining technology-oriented industry, educational centers and scientific institutions. The organization of the festival will also create new opportunities for cooperation in the fields of art and science. It will be a platform for developing the skills of young scientists, encouraging their involvement in scientific life,” said Vahram Dumanyan, Armenia’s Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports.

Created by Dr. Garik Israelian, astrophysicist at the Institute of Astrophysics of the Canary Islands (IAC) and Dr. Brian May, astrophysicist and the lead guitarist of the iconic rock band Queen, the Starmus Festival is a combination of science, art and music.

STARMUS VI will be dedicated to Mars, from the very first Soviet MARS 3 and American MARINER 9 to the spectacular NASA missions and ambitious manned landing plans of Space X. It has been 50 years since MARS 3 performed the first soft landing on the Red Planet and sent back to the Earth the first data from its surface. The same year, in 1971, NASA´s MARINER 9 became the first Orbiter around Mars. These milestones were followed by dozens of successful missions by NASA providing us with more accurate images and information from our neighbor in the Solar System. In the summer of 2020, three space agencies around the world plan to launch pioneering missions to arrive at Mars in 2021.

“The festival is a good opportunity to increase the attractiveness of Armenia for thousands of tourists, to position Armenia on the world map as a country of science. We must do everything possible to achieve this goal,” added Garik Israelyan.

The festival will be held under the high patronage of the President of Armenia.

The events will be attended by more than 50 world-renowned scientists, engineers and astronauts, including Nobel laureates, world music stars, and prominent figures in the field of technology.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu