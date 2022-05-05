Turkey denies FLYONE Armenia overflight permit￼

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. The Turkish aviation authorities denied FLYONE Armenia airline an overflight permit for flights to European countries through its airspace, FLYONE Armenia said in a statement.

“Due to the current situation, the airline has to cancel Yerevan-Lyon-Yerevan and Yerevan-Paris-Yerevan flights until June 10.

The Yerevan-Istanbul-Yerevan flights are operating according to schedule.

Respective information will be provided about the resumption of flights”, the airline said, apologizing to the passengers for the inconvenience.

The company offers passengers the following alternatives: either to change the date of the flight or get a full refund.

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1082495/