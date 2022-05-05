‘Nikol has turned into a dictator’։ Hampig Sassounian reveals details of his detention

ASALA fighter Hampig Sassounian, who was detained during anti-government protests in Yerevan on Thursday morning, has been set free.

He denounced police brutality against opposition protesters as he spoke to reporters after coming out of the police station.

In Sassounian’s words, he was walking down a street when police officers started detaining young opposition activists and simply asked them why the young people were being detained. In response, two policemen grabbed him and pushed him into a van.

“They acted violently. I even hit my head. I am upset by the conduct of police officers. They probably acted on Nikol Pashinyan’s orders. Shame on you, Nikol! You came to power through the same methods and now you have turned into a dictator. You are no different from the Turks,” he said.

