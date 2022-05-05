Byzanfest 2022: International Orthodox Film Festival

Byzanfest – the largest international Orthodox Christian film festival – is accepting submissions for short films, feature-lengths, and unproduced screenplays. Deadline is 1st August 2022.

www.byzanfest.com

About the FESTIVAL

Byzanfest held its most successful event last year with no signs of slowing down. Operating through streaming and in-venue screenings globally, Byzanfest is the biggest international Orthodox Christian film festival. The Festival’s main goals are to share the Orthodox faith, stories, and culture, as well as promote Orthodox-inspired cinema. Given how conditions relating to COVID have improved, allowing people back into theaters, the need for quality films has never been in more demand.

The massive success of Yelena Popovic’s MAN OF GOD movie has proved the acceptance of Orthodox cinema by general audiences. Thanks to this masterpiece, Orthodox story-telling has now achieved a global reach.

We are looking for shorts and features which reflect the Orthodox phronema within the creative process or are about Orthodox Christian themes. You can be a professional filmmaker, student, or amateur. Byzanfest is also accepting unproduced screenplays to encourage the further development of Orthodox cinema.

Deadline for submitting is 1 August 2022. Use code “USKBYZFEST22” to redeem a 30% discount across all submission categories. Prizes include cash and icons.

Where to submit and learn more: byzanfest.com or https://filmfreeway.com/Byzanfest

for further information or interviews: byzanfest@gmail.com

Orthodox Times