Armenia population as of January 1 announced 

The Statistical Committee of Armenia has announced the country’s permanent population of as of January 1, 2022.

Accordingly, the population of Armenia is 2,961,400, of which the urban population is 1,892,200 people.

And the permanent population of the capital Yerevan is 1,092,800 people.

