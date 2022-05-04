Visit of the Georgian Community of Constantinople to the Ecumenical Patriarch

The Georgian Community of Constantinople, led by the Archimandrite of the Ecumenical Throne, Father Ilia Jinjolava, visited the Phanar on Tuesday, May 3, and met the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

The Patriarch welcomed with great affection the representatives of the Georgian Community and especially the young children, to whom he spoke with paternal affection. The Patriarch said: “I love you, not only because you are our children, but mainly because you are Georgian. We value and love Georgia. We will continue to support and take care of you.”

The head of the Georgian Community, Father Ilia Jinjolava offered Easter gifts to the Ecumenical Patriarch, as an expression of the respect and love of the Georgians of Constantinople to His Holiness.

Source: vema.com.au

Orthodox Times