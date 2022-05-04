Opposition MP: Serzh Sargsyan does not aspire to any top position

Armenia’s third President and Chairman of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Serzh Sargsyan does not aspire to any leadership position, RPA member Hayk Mamijanyan, an MP from the opposition With Honor (Pativ Unem) bloc, told reporters during opposition protests on Wednesday.

“Serzh Sargsyan has repeatedly announced that he is no longer going to hold any high-ranking position. If the need arises, he will be ready to help young people with his advice,” the oppositionist said.

Mamijanyan stresses that in case of a change of power a government of national accord will be formed in the country to take immediate security measures and to organize new elections, adding it must be composed exclusively of qualified professionals.

Panorama.AM