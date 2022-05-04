Ambassador Mkrtchyan, Deputy PM Pikramenos discuss plans to present Armenian goods in different Greek cities

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenian Ambassador to Greece Tigran Mkrtchyan met with Greek Deputy Prime Minister Panagiotis Pikramenos.

The interlocutors reaffirmed the readiness to deepen Armenia-Greece friendly relations, which will be triggered by high-level bilateral visits.

Ambassador Mkrtchyan expressed deep gratitude to the Greek Government and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for keeping the memory of the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide alive and for commemorating April 24.

Reference was made to future steps to develop bilateral trade and economic relations, including plans to present Armenian products in various Greek cities in the near future.

Ambassador Mkrtchyan presented the latest regional developments in the context of trends threatening global security.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu