Inaugural Bay Area Armenian Community Day with the Oakland A’s a huge success

OAKLAND, Calif. — On Saturday, close to 200 Armenians gathered for the inaugural Bay Area Community Day with the Oakland Athletics. Guests arrived from Los Angeles, Fresno and Sacramento to cheer along with Bay Area Armenians.

Two hours prior to the start of the ballgame, a “kef style” tailgate was sponsored and prepared by members of St. Vartan Armenian Church. Delicious tri-tip sandwiches along with food prepared by Armenian-owned companies including Caspers Famous Hot Dogs, ZaZa Chips, Haig’s Deli dips and Kareen Wines were served with love for all. Armenian music played while guests enjoyed catching up with new and old friends alike.

Oakland Athletics pitcher James Kaprielian—the only Armenian player in Major League Baseball—stopped by. Guests took photos with him, and some even brought him Armenian gifts. One young boy asked Kaprielian how to throw a curveball, and he took the time to show him.

After lunch, guests headed into RingCentral Coliseum, home of the Oakland A’s. Nobody wanted to miss the ceremonial first pitch by Very Rev. Father Smpad Saboundjian, parish priest of St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Apostolic Church in San Francisco. After weeks of training, Hayr Sourp threw an impressive ball over home plate!

Danielle Zaroukian, a freshman from Piedmont High School and a KZV Armenian School alumna, sang a beautiful rendition of the national anthem.

Throughout the game, Armenians cheered together, waved their Armenian flags and their rally towels which read, “Can’t Spell Armenian Without the A’s.” Two foul balls were even caught in the Armenian section.

A portion of all ticket sales supported Mt. Davidson Cross, one of the oldest and tallest landmarks in San Francisco. It serves as a memorial to the 1.5 million Armenians who perished during the 1915-1923 Armenian Genocide.

Guest Contributor

Armenian Weekly