IALA’s second annual mentorship program supports emerging Armenian writers

The International Armenian Literary Alliance’s (IALA) second annual mentorship program will run from July 5 through August 30, 2022 with mentorships for writers of the novel, memoir, creative nonfiction, short story and poetry. Mentors will read and provide feedback on their mentee’s writing and speak virtually with their mentee throughout the program to discuss the writing life, the mentee’s work and how to navigate the publishing industry. At the end of the program, IALA will host an Emerging Writers Showcase to feature the mentees’ work.

Applications are now open through May 20, 2022.

“It is exciting to spearhead the mentorship program for one great reason: the program will bring together aspiring Armenian writers with established Armenian authors,” says program director Shahé Mankerian. “The guidance from the experienced writer will be invaluable to the budding storyteller.”

“Our program provides emerging writers with a mentor who understands Armenian cultural perspectives and the richness and diversity of identities within our community,” says IALA founder Olivia Katrandjian. “‘Lifting as we climb,’ in the words of suffragist and civil rights leader Mary Church Terrell, is integral to IALA’s mission. Our mentorship program allows us to lift up the next generation of Armenian writers and help them thrive.”

IALA’s inaugural mentorship program matched 11 writers with authors. Mentors included Aida Zilelian, Nancy Agabian, Armen Davoudian, Gregory Djanikian, Mashinka Firunts Hakopian, Arminé Iknadossian, Nancy Kricorian, Markar Melkonian, Lola Koundakjian, Aline Ohanesian and Alene Terzian-Zeitounian.

Armenian Weekly