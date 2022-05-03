Greece removes all Covid entry rules￼￼

Siranush Ghazanchyan

All travelers can now enter Greece restriction-free as the latter’s authorities have decided to drop all of their COVID-19 entry rules.

The decision of Greece to drop the entry rules was announced on April 29 by the Greek Ministry of Health, SchengenVisaInfo.com reports.

The Ministry said that from May 1, all incoming travelers would no longer have to follow any rules. This means that all travelers, regardless of their country of origin, can enter Greece without having to provide COVID-19 proof – a vaccination, recovery, or test certificate – upon their arrival.

Apart from dropping the entry rules, the Greek authorities have revealed that the country has also decided to lift the remaining of its domestic COVID-19 measures. Therefore, while in Greece, all travellers can access cafes, bars, restaurants, and other public places and venues without being required to hold one of the certificates mentioned above.

However, the Greek Minister of Health, Thanos Plevris, has highlighted that Greece might reintroduce its entry restrictions again in September, once the summer season is over.

