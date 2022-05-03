Armenian Genocide project wins Connecticut History Day Award

HARTFORD, Conn. – Last month, the Connecticut History Day statewide judging committee awarded one of its signature honors to an in-depth project analyzing the impact of the Armenian Genocide. Emily Khym, a junior at the Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, received the Bruce Fraser Prize for Outstanding Senior Paper for her submission, “The Armenian Genocide: The Consequences of Silence.”

Khym, originally from South Korea, was stunned at the extent of genocide denial she found during her research and structured her analysis to focus on the impact of specific reactions from major nations and how these reactions influenced the international political response.

“The Armenian Genocide was a horrendous event that should have never been repeated and about which there should be little debate,” said Khym. “However, as the paper shows, politicians operating in the sphere of international diplomacy will often hijack a cause and manipulate it to meet their own goals. Along with the other genocides in history, this event serves as a warning to future generations that the ostracization of a certain race or group of people is never justifiable. It also gives guidelines of moral and imperial actions for nations in how they could act in response to future genocides. I stressed in my manuscript that it is essential not to allow mass murders, such as the Armenian Genocide, to be forgotten, and countries must learn from this history in order to not allow such horrors to occur again.”

Connecticut History Day hosts annual regional and statewide competitions for students in grades 6 through 12. Run by the Connecticut Democracy Center, Connecticut History Day is an affiliate of National History Day.

Guest Contributor

Armenian Weekly